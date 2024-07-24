Driving Force Band performing in Troy

Driving Force Band Submitted photo

TROY — The Driving Force Band is a classic rock and party band comprised of seasoned musicians playing the best music of the 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s. Throwing in a few country hits, 80’s hits, and dance music, they strive to cover everyone’s favorites. The band possesses tight 3 and 4-part harmony and works hard to replicate the songs as close to the original as possible. You can expect to hear some Journey, some Styx, and anything from the Eagles to Prince, to Keith Urban.

This free concert will be on Prouty Plaza on Aug. 2 at 7:30 pm. It requires no reservations but bring a lawn chair and grab some dinner, a beverage or ice cream from one of the great downtown Troy restaurants within walking distance. Visit www.TroyMainStreet.org/dining to learn more about your options.

Fridays on Prouty concerts are a collaboration between the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and Troy Main Street. Concerts are free to the public thanks to a generous grant from The Troy Foundation. For more information on the Fridays on Prouty concert series visit: www.troyhayner.org/fridays-on-prouty.