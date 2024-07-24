Greenville athletics to play home games at Jennings Center Track and Field Complex

The current plan for Greenville fall athletics is to play home games at the Jennings Center as repairs on Harmon Field are taking place. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Greenville fall athletics will stay home this upcoming fall. Greenville City Schools athletic director Aaron Shaffer said the current plan is to play all outdoor fall sports at the Jennings Center Track and Field Complex until repairs to Harmon Field are completed.

The options were to either play at Jennings or play at another school’s field during the repairs. Shaffer said they are making plans right now to make the best out of this situation.

“We are currently working up plans for how to make things work at the Jennings Center. It was designed as a track and field complex. There will be limited seating, there are some challenges with the size of the press box, and some other issues. We are developing a plan and will do the best we can to make it as enjoyable an experience as possible for everyone,” Shaffer said. “It is important for us to play our home games at home, even if that means we are at the Jennings Center. We are fortunate to have the opportunity to play at the Jennings Center, most other schools would have to play games on the road if they were in our shoes.”

Repairs to Harmon Field are currently underway. Shaffer said there is no set timeline for when the repairs will be completed. The goal is to have it ready to host some games this upcoming fall.

“We are working diligently through the many different aspects of the repair. We aren’t able to give a specific timeline as there are many factors that are in play regarding the completion of the repairs. We are hopeful to play some games in the stadium this fall,” Shaffer said.

Among those repairs are fixing the bleachers, installing a temporary press box, replacing the turf and getting up the new stadium lights.

The new stadium lights are part of phase three of Greenville’s outdoor facility upgrades. Earlier last week, the school said they are focused on getting the stadium ready for some games this fall. But they will keep the other upgrades to the bleachers and permanent press box in mind.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected].