TechCred application period closes July 31

COLUMBUS — Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, who serves as Director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, recently announced that over 100,000 credentials have been awarded since the start of the TechCred program. This milestone demonstrates Ohio employers’ demand for the skills needed to keep up with modern and future-forward technology.

“Back in 2019, we recognized the need to help Ohio’s workforce develop the skills to compete in a tech-infused economy,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “That’s why we created TechCred—to more rapidly build a skilled workforce that benefits Ohio businesses, workers, and the economy. This milestone demonstrates that our investment in TechCred has been embraced by people across Ohio as they compete for economic success.”

In addition to this milestone, Lt. Governor Husted announced the results of the May round of TechCred in which 518 employers were awarded, providing the opportunity for Ohioans to earn 6,612 tech-focused credentials. This round marks the most employers and credentials awarded since the program’s start in 2019.

“This milestone is a celebration of the hardworking Ohioans who have dedicated time and effort to learning new skills and earning the tech-focused credentials necessary to support Ohio’s economy well into the future,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development. “TechCred is one of many examples of why Ohio is the heart of opportunity. We’re committed to driving career success and industry advancement by empowering Ohioans with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed and helping Ohio employers strengthen and grow their businesses.”

The program helps businesses address their workforce needs by upskilling current and prospective employees. Businesses of all sizes, from any industry, are eligible for up to $30,000 per round and up to $180,000 per year. Some of the top industries awarded during this round include Manufacturing, Construction, and Education Services.

“These latest numbers show the TechCred program is as vital as ever,” said Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Mike Duffey. “I look forward to continued milestones as Ohio’s workers earn the credentials needed to propel them, their families, and our state forward.”

The current and 27th application period for Ohio employers opened July 1, 2024, and will close on July 31, 2024 at 3 p.m. Apply now at TechCred.Ohio.Gov.

Individuals and training providers interested in learning more about the program can visit TechCred.Ohio.Gov.