Wavaires will present preview show

The Wavaires will present their preview show on Aug. 2, 7 p.m., at St. Clair Memorial Hall. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Wavaires will begin preparations for the 2024-2025 school year with their Wavaire Camp, starting July 29.

On Friday, Aug. 2, 7 p.m., the Wavaires will present their 2024-2025 preview show at Memorial Hall. The show will consist of a variety of material learned throughout the camp week. Selections may include “Footloose”, “You’re the One that I Want”, “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”, “SOS”, “Finale B”, and “Never Enough” from some of your favorite films. Additional selections may include “Permission to Dance”, “Flowers”, “Sunroof” and “Proud Mary”.

General admission tickets can be purchased at the door the night of the show for $5. Ticket sales will begin at 6:30 p.m., with the auditorium doors opening shortly after. There is no reserved seating or presale ticketing for this event. All seats first come, first serve.

The Wavaires are directed by Chelsea Whirledge, accompanied and assisted by Christopher Andres, and choreographed by Brooke Williams. Be sure to like and follow Greenville High School Vocal Music Boosters on Facebook to receive the latest news and ways to support the G.H.S. Vocal Music program and other events.