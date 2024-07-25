Americana Wing and Lowell Thomas exhibit reopens

The Lowell Thomas Exhibit and Americana Wing is ready for viewing after repairs were made to the building following the May 7 tornado that swept through Greenville. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — The tornado on May 7 disrupted a lot of lives and caused a lot of damage to a large swath of area in the City of Greenville. Although life has returned to normal for most, the destruction that was caused is still evident. Buildings have yet to be repaired in the City Park, roofs remain covered with blue tarps awaiting roofing crews to become available to make repairs and some are still waiting for trees to be completely cleared.

One building that was repaired and is now reopened and ready for the public is Garst Museum. The museum suffered major damage to its Lowell Thomas and Americana section and was forced to close that portion of the building to the public for three months. While there was no damage to the exhibits, the structure had to be repaired after one of the large trees that stood in front of the museum on North Broadway fell and damaged the building.

Museum staff and volunteers had to move the exhibits to allow the construction crew to come in and fix the damage.

The work has been completed and the exhibits have been put back into place and are ready for visitors.

What will visitors see when they visit the newly reopened area?

Lowell Thomas lived just north of Greenville in Woodington for a portion of his life. He went on to become an innovator in how the news was delivered. Much of what you see from news crews today can be and has been attributed to Thomas. The exhibits on display at Garst Museum give insight into who Thomas was and his contributions to society. Thomas was well known for his book, “With Lawrence in Arabia”, which helped create the legendary figure that T.E. Lawrence became.

The Garst Museum’s wing also features a look into what America was like in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Visitors will be able to go from room to room and see the fashions of the day. Visit an early 20th century bedroom and discover how the people in our community lived, visit the dining room and kitchen to learn how they came together as a family. A tour of the Americana Wing will allow one to discover how our community and our country has progressed over the past 100 years or more.

Come visit the Garst Museum during the annual Gathering at Garst festival and rediscover the Lowell Thomas exhibit and Americana Wing. If you’ve never been to Garst Museum, this is the perfect opportunity to see all of the exhibits, which also includes an incredible glimpse into the life of Darke County native and premier entertainer Annie Oakley, as well as the Pioneer Wing, Villages Wing, Crossroads of Destiny and Keepers of Freedom.

Garst Museum will be open throughout the festival with hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The museum’s normal operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors 60+, $9 for youth (6-17). Become a member of the Darke County Historical Society and get free admission and other benefits throughout the year.

Garst Museum is located at 205 N. Broadway, Greenville.