Broadband program seeks beta users

GREENVILLE — In March 2023, the Darke County Board of Commissioners announced the acceptance of a proposal from Agile Network Builders, LLC (“Agile”) to provide mid-mile broadband access throughout Darke County by way of a fixed wireless network.

The project, including construction of a new tower and placement of wireless radio equipment on existing towers throughout the county, will expand high speed internet availability to areas of the county that have traditionally lacked a reliable provider.

Agile, after months of site acquisition and make-ready work, is now compiling a list of interested applicants for a pilot program. Chosen participants will act as beta testers for the new broadband service in their areas of residence in advance of each region’s launch. There will be no cost to participants during the beta testing period. Interested applicants can email [email protected] with their name, address, and phone number using the subject line “Darke Broadband Project”.

About Agile Network Builders, LLC:

Agile Networks has a decade-long operating history of designing and operating connectivity networks in Ohio, coupled with strategic relationships that facilitate collocation, tower siting and assets management. The Canton-based company designs, builds, and manages wireless infrastructure asset and data networks in Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania. It utilizes data centers, communication towers, fiber, and wireless technology to deliver middle mile, last mile, and campus connectivity for public safety entities, cellular carriers, and rural Internet Service Providers.