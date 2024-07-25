Duke, Perry win titles to start festival

By Ryan Berry

GREENVILLE — Six girls and two boys jumped at the chance to represent the annual Annie Oakley Festival as Little Miss Annie Oakley and Little Mister Buffalo Bill. The contest kicked off festivities for the annual free festival that is held at the Darke County Fairgrounds.

Wearing their best western outfit, each child took their turn on stage to answer questions. Some were eager to answer and added more information than asked for. Others were a little more bashful and reserved when answering questions. However, all seemed to have a great time on stage.

After the judge’s tally sheets were collected, Naomi Perry was announced as the 2024 Little Miss Annie Oakley and Ruby Rice was named the runner-up. Leo Duke earned the 2024 Little Mister Buffalo Bill title and Colt Shafer was the runner-up. Stella Miller earned the Miss Photogenic award.

Additional contestants included Vivian Post, Traeh Reeser and Tayla Reeser.

All of the contestants have been invited to participate in the annual Annie Oakley Festival Parade.

The Annie Oakley Festival will continue throughout the weekend with events, entertainment and food July 26-July 28. There are historical bus tours, a melodrama, Cowboy Mounted Shooting contest, Kick Axe Mobile Axe Throwing, car show, kiddie tractor pull, small dog races and costume contest, National Fast Draw Competition, Annie’s Memorial Shoot, Jungle Island Zoo and much more.

For more information, visit www.annieoakleyfestival.org.

