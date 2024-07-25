Franklin Monroe boys basketball share their joy for the game at youth camp

The campers went through different drills and competed against each other during the three-day camp. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate The high school players and coaches encouraged and taught the campers. The campers not only improved their game, but also grew their love for the game.

ARCANUM — The Franklin Monroe High School boys basketball program hosted their yearly youth camp from July 22-24 at the high school gym. Campers grades second through eighth attended the camp.

Franklin Monroe coaches and players coached the kids during the three-day camp. Franklin Monroe boys basketball head coach Troy Myers said there is no better way to teach the kids the game and show the joys it can bring than with his high school players leading the way.

“For us, it’s about development. No matter if they’re a second grader or an eighth grader, there’s something that they can learn. There is something they can create a memory from. You’re trying to create an environment where they can grow not only in their game, but with their joy of the game,” Myers said.

The campers started each day learning from the coaches and players about the core values of the program. From there, the campers were put through fundamental drills to work on their skills.

Towards the end of the camp, the campers got to compete against each other. The different age groups got into separate teams and scrimmaged each other. They also got to play one on one basketball in a few games of King of the Hill.

Myers said there was a lot of development in the three days. The campers got the chance to work on their skills while the high school players and coaches learned on the job.

“They (players) were engaged. They were purposeful. When you talk about development it’s not just the kids getting the development, it’s our guys and it’s our coaches. Being able to lead in a different setting and being able to lead with different aged kids, it’s making us all better,” Myers said.