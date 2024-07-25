Free Family Art Day at Bear’s Mill

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Parks District and Darke Center for the Arts will team up with Ohio Second Lady Tina Husted at Historic Bear’s Mill on Saturday, Aug. 3 as part of its 175th anniversary celebrations. This free community event will take place at 6450 Arcanum Bear’s Mill Road, Greenville, from 10 a.m. to noon. Families are invited to explore several stations of free try-it art stations, including pottery demos, flower pounding, natural rubbings & stamping, painting, and more. Mrs. Husted will be present to welcome visitors.

They will be sharing information about the 88 unique paintings that Mrs. Husted is creating for all 88 counties in Ohio. Bear’s Mill, the location for this event, is the subject of Mrs. Husted’s Darke County painting. Several examples of the other counties’ artwork from Mrs. Husted’s project will be represented. Guests will enjoy light refreshments, music, and have the chance to take a guided tour of the mill.

For more information, please contact the Darke County Parks.