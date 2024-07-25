Pied Piper lures local kids to learn life lessons

By Marilyn Delk

Missoula Children’s Theatre little red truck has already taken MCT actors/directors Skyla Conger and Eric Schutt to a new town where they will once again direct and assist local youngsters in a successful presentation of The Pied Piper; but their time in our community from July 15 to July 19 still resonates among all those involved in the local residency presented by Darke County Center for the Arts. The Pied Piper was never a favorite of mine; based on an actual historical event, the tale is quite grim, without anyone living happily ever after. But that sad history placed in the creative hands of MCT becomes a delightful story where even the surprisingly charming rats come out okay.

Skyla and Eric are happily commited to achieving the mission of Missoula Children’s Theatre—development of life skills in children through involvement in theatre. This came as something of a surprise to Skyla, who loves theatre but didn’t think she much liked working with kids; however, she has found her experience with MCT to be quite rewarding. “I love it when I see ‘something click’ in the kids,” she said. She went on to praise the cast assembled at St. Clair Memorial Hall, describing them as “great.” “They listen well, and then really put themselves out there,” Skyla explained.

Unlike Skyla, her acting/directing partner Eric already knew he wanted to work with young people, and plans to pursue further studies to that end. He is thoroughly enjoying his time spent working with young people this summer, understanding that he is not creating a new generation of actors but helping the youngsters to learn and grow while developing their life goals.

Like all MCT productions, The Pied Piper begins with an overture performed by the show’s accompanist; pianist Darrell Fryman’s rendition offered insight into the delight and fun that the audience would soon experience. Eric, playing the food-obsessed Mayor of Hamlin Town, introduced the other characters in “our happy little village,” including happy orphan Sara, acted with professional aplomb by Eva Kramer, and the Mayor’s Son and Daughter who are never without a grin, acted by Jack Gordon and Laiya Krickenbarger,. Even the Rats, played by Roman Browning, Mariana Costa, Hazel DeRegnaucourt, Emery Guillozet, and Caia Widener were “a happy pack indeed!”

But we soon learn that “It wasn’t always happy here.” In fact, “Sad faces were the style, and no one wore a smile.” Among those sad faces were the members of the Town Council, played by Gabby Browning, Isabel Costa, Kennedy Guillozet, Kloe Rice, Antonio Riffell, and Anna Stump, all fairly cranky in their outlook. Tucker Browning, Lela Gordon, Harper Koerner, Madalyn Pease, Addie Rice, Delanie Rust, and Jazzmine Vermillion were The Cooks who are trying hard to please the ravenous Mayor in spite of the Rats’ making off with all the soup, cheese, and bread.

Then, The Pied Piper, who speaks through her music and was named for the patches on her clothing, appears to save the day. Gracefully swishing her cloak, Gwyneth Moore conveyed the message that her music could rid the town of Rats; the price would be one thousand guilders. However, not only Rats but also Townskids Josie Holsapple, Hattie Langstaff, Brilee Morgan, Mazie Riffell, Joshua Vermillion II, and Eli Westfall were then led offstage by the Piper when the Mayor reneged on the promised payment.

Next the happy Rats led by their King, a second role played by Eric Schutt, perform a tribute to cheeses of all types, including Velveeta (which is roundly booed.) The music sends a happy message; the Cooks prepare a whipped cream cake that ends up on the Mayor’s face, leading to hearty laughter among all assembled, culminating in the Mayor himself giggling, guffawing, and howling, as well as “happy, happy people all around” and “happy rats in Hamlin Town.”

A joyous tour de force, The Pied Piper was thoroughly enjoyed by the audiences at two performances, concluding a productive, fulfilling, rewarding week of work by MCT and local youngsters where life lessons were learned amid a lot of fun for all involved.