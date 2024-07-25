Union City Police Blotter

Provided photo

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

June 15

THEFT: At 6:39 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Vine Street in reference to a theft complaint. Two bicycles were reported stolen from the female’s backyard, and she advised she was gone from her home for one day before returning to them missing with the lock cut. There are no suspects at this time.

June 16

THREATENING : At 6:59 p.m. officers responded to the 1400 block of W. Taylor Street in reference to a verbal domestic. The female stated the male was scaring her, and the male stated he wasn’t trying to scare her and that nothing was physical. It was determined the female was going to take the kids to cool off for the night. No less than five minutes later, officers were called back due to more arguing. An officer stood by while the female made a plan to have the kids picked up by her father. Both parties refused to leave the residence to defuse the situation.

June 19

BATTERY: At 7:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Oak Street in reference to a battery. The male said he and his female cousin are roommates, and they were arguing about the air conditioner. He stated he went to turn it off, and she continued to turn it on. When he went to cover the dial, she pushed him and proceeded to slap him in the face. He wished to pursue charges. Larissa Scott stated the male was covering the dial with his hand and proceeded to push her resulting in her pushing him back and slapping him. She was arrested and transported to the jail.

June 23

TRAFFIC STOP: At 3:27 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of East Deerfield for a traffic stop. The request from the UCO Police for a free air sniff with the officer’s K9 partner was initiated. The K-9 officer alerted with a head snap on the passenger side front door seam and indicated by sitting. Richard Armfield was asked to exit the vehicle, and a search was conducted. A firearm was removed. It had a loaded magazine in the well with six rounds. There was nothing else located, and it was found Armfield is a convicted felon from going to prison in South Carolina for aggravated battery for about seven years. The conviction deems Armfield a serious violent felon under Indiana Code, so he was placed in handcuffs and transported the the jail.

