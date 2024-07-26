GDA071324S
In some cases, when attempting to active account, the user will receive the following error message. If you receive this message, select the SIGN IN tab on the left side of the pop up.
At the bottom of the SIGN IN tab you can click on Set or Reset your Password at the bottom of the tab.
Enter your email address in the FORGOT PASSWORD box.
You will receive an email with a link to reset your password. (Note that this email MAY go to a junk or spam folder. In that case, they will have to move the email to their inbox in order to enable the link.)