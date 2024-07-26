Baker celebrating 103 years

Gene Baker

LAURA — Eugene (Gene) E. Baker was born Aug. 8, 1921, the son of the late David and Kate Jane (Cordier) Baker. Gene has lived most of his life in the Laura area, and time he spent serving his country with the Army Air Corps during WWII.

After the war he returned to Laura, and in 1946 married the late J. Jean (Hunt) Baker. They raised three children in Laura.

Gene worked and retired from Frigidaire/Harrison Radiator/GM in Dayton after 45 years of service. During that same time he also served as a volunteer and member of the Laura Fire Company. Over the years he also served in numerous offices, positions, and activities with the Laura Christian Church and Village of Laura.

Gene enjoys precious time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

“Our father does not get out very often and enjoyed received your cards last year from those he knew and did not know. Please, if you are able, send him another with a little or a lot about you and if you knew him or not. His mind is good and will have fun opening and thinking of you.” Cards can be sent to PO Box 128, Laura, Ohio 45337.

Happy 103rd birthday Dad! We love you, Doug, Denise and Dee.