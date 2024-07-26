DeLand serves as a delegate at convention

Katie DeLand held the Ohio sign on the floor of the Republican National Convention. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Katie DeLand, Darke County Republican Party Executive Chairman recently attended the Republican National Convention (RNC) in support of President Donald J. Trump. As a dedicated leader and long-time advocate for the Republican Party, DeLand’s participation underscores her commitment to the values and goals of the party.

“I was honored to represent the great State of Ohio and Darke County at the Republican National Convention,” said DeLand. “This convention was a critical moment for our party as we unite to support President Trump and reaffirm our commitment to a prosperous and secure America.”

The process for selecting delegates in Ohio involves a series of steps to ensure representation from across the state. Delegates are chosen through a combination of primary elections and party conventions, reflecting the preferences of Ohio’s Republican voters. Ohio sends a total of 82 delegates to the Republican National Convention. This includes both district-level delegates, who are chosen based on the results of the primary elections in each of Ohio’s 16 congressional districts, and at-large delegates, who are selected based on the statewide primary results. DeLand was an at-large delegate.

Delegates arrived on Sunday and stayed near Milwaukee for the entire week leading up to the official acceptance speech on Thursday night. The experience was made especially memorable when Ohio Senator JD Vance was selected on Monday to serve as the running mate to former President Trump. Vance is the junior senator from Ohio, elected in 2022, and has seen a meteoric rise in power in a short amount of time. “Growing up just south of us, Senator Vance has spent a lot of time in Darke County and understands our rural, small town roots. He has been a fantastic senator and is going to make an even better vice president,” said DeLand.

The Republican National Convention is a key event in the lead-up to the presidential election, bringing together delegates, party leaders, and supporters from across the nation. This year’s line up was star-studded with speakers including governors from across the country, Gold Star families, a 98-year old World War II veteran, religious pastors & priests, and pop culture icons like Hulk Hogan and Kid Rock. “If you aren’t proud to be an American after a week like that, I am not sure what it will take. This country was built on greatness and courage, and we heard speaker after speaker underscore the importance of getting America back to these heights. And we believe President Trump is the leader that can do just that.”