Local Briefs

Bradford BoE special meeting

BRADFORD — Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet in special session on July 29, board office. The meeting is for approving a construction contract.

Arcanum Fire Pancake Breakfat

ARCANUM — The Arcanum Fire Company will hold a Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, Aug. 10 with serving beginning at 7 a.m., at the Arcanum Fire Department. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. The meal includes all you can eat pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee and juice.

Stelvideo Ice Cream Social

GREENVILLE — Stelvideo Christian Church will host an Ice Cream Social on Saturday, Aug. 3, 5-7 p.m. There will be sandwiches, salads, desserts, drinks and ice cream. There will also be a Cruise-in for the Lord (weather permitting). There is no entry fee and there will be plaques for the first 40. There will also be door prizes. Stelvideo is located six miles northeast of Greenville, near the intersection of Horatio Harris Creek Road and Arcanum Bears Mill Road. All proceeds from the event will go to LifeWise Academy and Darke County Pregnancy Help Center.