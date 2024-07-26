Union City Police Blotter

Provided photo

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

June 25

BURGLARY: At 8:27 p.m. officers were flagged down by a subject who requested assistance as her husband had encountered a male subject in a bucket hat in the house that he was renovating to move into. The husband showed them through the unoccupied house to the backyard where he and his wife pointed out multiple items that had been moved around the yard and other items that had been taken apart. As they were speaking, they heard movement through the wood line around the railroad tracks. They found a subject in a bucket hat with multiple bags around his person. Richard Warren had a clear plastic bag crumbled up in his right hand. He attempted to throw the clear plastic bag into the trees so they would not find it. He was detained, and he denied the bag being his. A substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine was located, and he was transported to the jail to be booked for one count of breaking and entering, possession of methamphetamine, and theft.

June 29

FIGHT: At 3:17 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Taffy Court in Union City for a report of a physical fight in progress. The female stated she and a male got into a disagreement, and she told him to leave. He was trying to get the other female present to leave with him, but she refused. The male kept stalling leaving the residence to get the females to talk to him, and he pushed the screen door open and came back inside to talk to her. When he came inside, he stepped on one of the female’s toe, and she stated she did not think he meant to step on her toe. The male left the residence on his bicycle, and there was no luck locating him.

OPEN DOOR: At 12:24 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Taffy Court for a report of an open door. The female stated her air conditioner in the front window of the residence was pushed in. She went inside and looked around to find the back sliding glass door was open and her dog was gone. She did not leave the door open, and there was nothing else missing. There were electronics and things of value accessible to be taken that were not disturbed. There are no suspects at this time.

June 30

ROBBERY: At 12:10 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Taffy Court on a third party call of a male subject attempting to force his way into the listed address. The victims identified the subject as Todd Garner, who law enforcement was actively searching for as a suspect in a vehicle theft out of Greenville. Garner was said to have forced the door open and came into the residence demanding the female come with him. When the female refused, he threatened her, stole her purse from inside the residence,in a and flea the scene in a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle from Greenville. Garner was attempted to be contacted with no success, but the stolen vehicle and purse were recovered. The female did not wish to press charges. The male did wish to press charges on Garner for forcing his way into the residence, and while their in, committing a criminal offense, being theft and menacing.

