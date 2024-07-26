Upcoming blood drives in Greenville

GREENVILLE — Solvita is calling on donors to respond to a critical shortage of multiple blood types. Donate at the following blood drives.

Brethren Retirement Community blood drive Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. at 750 Chestnut St., Greenville.

Darke County Courthouse community blood drive Friday, Aug. 9 from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 504 South Broadway St., Greenville.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Walk-ins are welcome at the Solvita Dayton Center, 349 S. Main St.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive or the Solvita Dayton Center in July and August will receive the Solvita “From One to Many” beach towel and will be automatically entered in the drawing for two tickets to Taylor Swift’s Nov. 3 show at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.