Wright finally hits ‘bull’s eye of success’

GREENVILLE — Annie Oakley’s words were never more true than they were for Lauren Wright at the Miss Annie Oakley Shooting Contest. “Aim at a high mark and you will hit it. No, not the first time, nor the second, and maybe not the third. But keep on aiming and keep on shooting, for only practice will make you perfect. Finally, you’ll hit the bull’s eye of success.”

Wright has had her eye on the Miss Annie Oakley title and this year proved Little Miss Sure Shot knew what she was talking about. She didn’t hit her target of winning the title the first time, second time, third time, or fourth time, but on her fifth attempt she finally hit the bull’s eye of success when she became the 2024 Miss Annie Oakley. The 19-year-old 2023 Greenville High School graduate had come close a few times with three second place finishes. She has also won the costume contest twice; once the year after three straight years of finishing as the runner-up and again this year.

Wright said about winning, “It feels really good. I’ve been trying for a while.” However, she admitted that she was nervous. During the final round when it was down to three shooters at 95 feet, the first two missed and all it took was one popped balloon for her to win, but she missed to force a second round at 95 and after all three missed again at that distance they went to a third round. The first two shooters missed on both of their attempts and Wright connected. After seeing everyone miss at that distance, Wright said, “I was really nervous. My hands get really shaky, and I was getting really anxious and nervous.”

She said she practices every year and this year was no exception. She was even practicing the morning of the finals. “Everyone was doing really well last night, and I knew we were starting at 90 (feet) today. I didn’t know how nervous everyone would be, so I practiced from 85 to 120 feet,” said Wright.

Although this is her first time to wear the sash as Miss Annie Oakley, Wright has another title she can be proud of. In 2010, she became the first Little Miss Annie Oakley at the Annie Oakley Festival.

Wright said she is not sure what to expect as she represents the Annie Oakley Festival, but she is excited to begin the journey.

Due to her age, this was the final year Wright could compete in the contest. She is currently a junior at Wright State University. She is the daughter of Clint and Charlene Wright.

This year’s first runner-up is Smantha Beyersdorff. The 15-year-old went into a tiebreaker with second runner-up Ruby Delk. After both missed in the first round, they went to a second tiebreaker round. Delk missed her two attempts at 95-feet in the tiebreaker round and Beyersdorff was able to finally hit at 95-feet to claim the runner-up position.

Gracie Dietrich and Alexa Robinson were also finalist but missed from 90-feet. Contestants eliminated during the preliminary rounds on Wednesday evening were Rachael Wright, Lexi Dillman, Alia Hunt, Isabella Gulley and Lona Dillman.

