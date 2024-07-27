Chapter offers Weather Wise to community

VERSAILLES — It is no surprise to hear that all forms of severe weather have become increasingly prominent in our area, and the Versailles FFA believes it is extremely important to do our part in informing the community about these events. The chapter is extremely excited to announce that, for the first time, they will be hosting Weather Wise, a severe weather informational event open to the community. The event will be held on Sept. 24.

The goal of Weather Wise is to help inform the community about the severe weather and tornadoes that have been affecting our area, including how agriculture affects them, the effect it has on agriculture, what to do in the event severe weather comes our way, and what to do in unique circumstances we may find ourselves in. This event is open to any community member.

Attendees of the event will enjoy a free meal and listen to area professionals give their input on the effects of severe weather. Aaron Wilson, a Climatologist from The Ohio State University, will give his input on the changing dynamics of the climate and what agriculturists can and should do to protect their property. Ken Johnson, a representative from the Darke County EMA, will present to attendees about safety practices that need to be taken into consideration for the safety of the community.

At the conclusion of the presentations, each family in attendance, up to 50, will receive a free severe weather safety kit to increase preparedness. The event will be held at Versailles Schools at 280 Marker Road, Versailles. The meal and booths can be visited from 6-6:45 p.m. with the program starting at 6:45 p.m. To RSVP for this event or learn more, contact Dena Wuebker at (937) 423-2369 or email [email protected], Taylor Bergman at (937) 621-9136 or email [email protected], or Colin Batten at (937) 621-6909.