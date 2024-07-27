Fun Bunch club meets

On May 5th, the Fun Bunch 4-h club met at the Brethren’s home in Greenville.

The meeting was called to order by Natalie Brewer, the pledge of allegiance was led by Bella Gulley

followed by the 4-H pledge led by Josie Ross and an ice breaking a game of Cinco De Mayo bingo.

There were 10 members, three advisors and four parents present.

Bella read the minutes of the previous meeting and they were accepted by Alayna and Lissandra. The treasurers report was read and there were no changes, it was accepted by Bella and Josie. New business: the club did two flower box planting on May 18th. The club will also be attending the memorial day parade May 27th, at one pm. Lastly the club talked about fair both design which has been confirmed to be based on the game of Sorry.

Meeting adjourned at 2:29 by Bella and Josie.