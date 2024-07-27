Home Harvest Dinner is Sept. 14

Paige Gehret is shown in front of her SAE’s which is a pumpkin patch, Paige’s SAE along with other FFA members and community members will be displaying their projects at the brand new Home Harvest Dinner-A Farm to Fork Event. Submitted photos Maggie McGlinch is shown in front of her SAE’s which are meat broilers. Maggie’s SAE along with other FFA members and community members will be displaying their projects at the brand new Home Harvest Dinner-A Farm to Fork Event Submitted photos

Versailles FFA and FFA Alumni To Host Home Harvest Dinner-A Farm to Fork Event, Tickets Will be Sale Starting July 29th

NORTH STAR — On Saturday, Sept. 14, the Versailles FFA and FFA Alumni are hosting Home Harvest Dinner – A Farm to Fork Event at the North Star Community Center, 124 E. Star Road, North Star. The goal of this event is to promote production agriculture in the Versailles and surrounding communities in addition to highlighting specific experiences and products the FFA members partake in.

The program starts at 6 p.m. featuring local meats, cheeses, apples, and apple cider. During this time, participants can view FFA members and local producers displays of those who supplied products for the meal. The meal incorporates several items produced by local producers and Versailles FFA members. The meal will consist of four courses – Soups and Salads: Farmer’s Basket with pickled eggs, Apple and Pumpkin Bisque with Cream, and Sourdough Bread, Entree: Hawaiian Huli Huli Chicken or a 12oz Ribeye Steak. Sides: Chef’s Choice Vegetables. Desserts: Vanilla Naked Cake with Fresh Fruit served with Goat Milk Ice Cream. The meal will be prepared by Chris Campbell, executive chef at the Merchant House. Versailles Officer Greta Broering will also be providing music during the meal. Versailles FFA and FFA Alumni will be partnering with Butcher Block-Blake & Lucy Schmitmeyer, Paige’s Patch-Pagie Gehret, Barga Goat Farm-Eden and Liam Barga, Downing Fruit and Vegetable Farm-Scott Downing, Down Home Farms-Greg, Maggie & Patrick McGlinch, Grogean’s Honey-Lauren Grogean, Smith’s Honey-Hank Smith, Pollinator Patch-Janelle Weiss and eggs from variety member’s SAEs.

This event will be limited to 100 tickets and tickets will go on sale July 29. The cost of the tickets are $30 per person and will also serve as a fundraiser to support events for scholarships and state and national events for FFA members.Checks can be made payable to Versailles FFA Alumni.

To learn more about this brand new event or to order tickets please contact Dena Wuebker at (937) 423-2369 or email [email protected], Taylor Bergman at (937) 621-9136 or email [email protected], or Colin Batten at (937) 621-6909. Make plans to attend this brand new event that highlights Versailles FFA members and community members.