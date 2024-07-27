The 1925 World Series — Senators and Pirates

By Ron Griffitts

In fall 1925, the Washington Senators (96-55-1) managed by player/ manager Bucky Harris met the Pittsburgh Pirates managed by Bill McKechnie in the World Series.

Washington was led on offense by Muddy Ruel ( .310 BA), Joe Judge ( .314 BA), Bucky Harris ( 91 R), Goose Goslin ( .334 BA, 18 HR, 113 RBI, 116 R, 201 H, 27 SB, 29 3b), and Sam Rice ( .350 BA, 111 R, 227 H, 26 SB).

The Senators’ pitching staff was led by Stan Coveleski (20-5, 2.84 ERA), 37-year old Walter Johnson pitching in his nineteenth major league season (20-7), Dutch Reuther (18-7) and Firgo Marberry (9-5) in the bullpen.

The Pirates were led on offense by Earl Smith (.313 BA), George Grantham (.326 BA), Eddie Moore ( .298 BA, 106 R), Glenn Wright (.308 BA, 18 HR, 121 RBI, 97 R), Pie Traynor ( .320 BA, 106 RBI, 114 R), Max Carey ( .343 BA, 109 R, 46 SB), Kiki Cuyler ( .357 BA, 18 HR, 102 RBI, 144 R, 220 H, 41 SB, 26 3b) and Clyde Barnhart (.325 BA, 114 RBI ).

Their pitching staff was anchored by Lee Meadows (19-10), Ray Kremer (17-8), Vic Aldridge (15-7), Johnny Morrison (17-14) and Emil Yde (17-9).

Game one was at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh with Walter Johnson opposing the Pirates’ Lee Meadows. The Big Train was on his game as he allowed only five hits and struck out ten on his way to a complete game 4-1 win to give the Senators a 1-0 series lead. Pie Traynor homered for Pittsburgh and Joe Harris for Washington.

Game two was a closer game as both Stan Coveleski and Vic Aldridge pitched complete games for their respective teams. The difference was an eighth inning home run by Kiki Cuyler with one runner on board who had reached on an error as the Pirates win 3-2 to tie the series. Glen Wright had a home run for Pittsburgh and Joe Judge had one for Washington.

For game three, the teams switched to Griffith Stadium in Washington, D. C. In another tight game, Joe Harris singled in Bucky Harris to break a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 4-3 Washington win. They went up 2-1 in the series. Goose Gosling added a solo home run for the Senators.

In game four, Johnson was back and pitched a 4-0, six hit shutout to give the Senator’s a 3-1 lead in the series. Joe Harris and Goose Goslin homered for the winners.

Vic Aldridge was back in game five for Pittsburgh and pitched his second complete game victory of the series with a 6-3 Pirate win, pulling the Pirates within one game of the Senators 3-2 in the series. Joe Harris homered for Washington.

In game six with the score tied 2-2, Eddie Moore hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth to give Pittsburgh their second victory in a row and tied the series 3-3 and forced a seventh game. Goose Goslin had a solo home run for the Senators.

Walter Johnson was back to start the seventh game for Washington and Vic Aldridge for Pittsburgh. Neither pitcher had a good outing as Aldridge was relieved after only 1/3 inning and Johnson, although he pitched a complete game, was not sharp.

The Senators took a 4-0 first inning lead and led 6-3 later, but Pittsburgh struggled back and with the help of four unearned runs defeated Washington 9-7 to win the game and the World Series.

The Washington Senators returned to the World Series in 1933 while Pittsburgh was back in 1927.

From 1901 to 1960, the Washington MLB team was officially named either the Senators or the Nationals but were called in the press the Senators so I am using that name here.

