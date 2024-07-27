United Way terminates 211 information and referral hotline

Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes Meladi Brewer | Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE — United Way has terminated their 211 information and referral hotline and online directory as of June 30th, 2024. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes were present.

The commissioners had a Memorandum of Understanding between themselves and the Darke County United Way since Jan. 12, 2023. It was agreed the commissioners pay $1,000 for the year of 2024 and will no longer provide $1,000 annually to the project starting 2025.

“A couple years ago, Commissioner Mike Stegall brought to our attention that the United Way was doing a program 211. It was an informational program where you could call into the number to find services to the community,” Aultman said.

He advised they had received notification from the Executive Director that as of June 30th, it would no longer be available in Darke County.

“That stopped our commitment that we had contracted into. The $2,000 upfront and $1,000 every year after,” Aultman said. “This is dissolving our commitment, as it is not longer available in our community.”

The message that now can be heard when calling 211 is as follows: We’re sorry. Darke County currently does not have access to a 211 provider. If you are looking for help with food, housing, utilities, or other personal or household needs, please call United Way of Darke County at 937-547-1272. Thank you.

Commissioner Aultman advised that the reasoning behind the termination of 211 was unknown.

“The email just said that they were terminating services as of June 30th. I don’t know if they had a service issue, as they did have a third party server,” Aultman said. “My guess is Internet access, as apps on the phone made it obsolete.”

He said another explanation could be some other issue, but due to the termination, the commissioners needed to act on it within a timely manner; therefore, the termination of the memorandum of understanding was approved.

In a press release from Broadband that was shared by Commissioner Holmes, Darke County Broadband Program is seeking beta users.

In March 2023, the Darke County Board of Commissioners announced the acceptance of a proposal from Agile Network Builders, LLC (“Agile”) to provide mid-mile broadband access throughout Darke County by way of a fixed wireless network.

The project, including construction of a new tower and placement of wireless radio equipment on existing towers throughout the County, will expand high speed internet availability to areas of the County that have traditionally lacked a reliable provider.

Agile, after months of site acquisition and make-ready work, is now compiling a list of interested applicants for a pilot program. Chosen participants will act as beta testers for the new broadband service in their areas of residence in advance of each region’s launch. There will be no cost to participants during the beta testing period.

Interested applicants can email [email protected] with their name, address, and phone number using the subject line “Darke Broadband Project”.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meet every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. for their Regular Sessions. These sessions provide an inside look into the current county business and opens the door for discussion between the commissioners and the public, as the sessions are open and welcome to the community. The Administration Building is located at 520 S Broadway in Greenville next to the Court House.

