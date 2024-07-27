Vendors sought for Fall Harvest Sale

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA is planning its annual Fall Harvest Sale and Farmers Market on Saturday, Sept. 21, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event will be located inside at Versailles Schools. If any local vendors are interested in having a spot, contact Dena Wuebker by email at [email protected] or on her cell phone at 937-423-2369 or Taylor Bergman at [email protected] or call her at 937-621-9136. If anyone is interested in being a vendor please contact us by Aug. 15. Once the vendors become confirmed information will be published.