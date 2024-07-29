Breast Cancer Awareness of Darke County hosts 22nd annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5K

Matthew Lee leads from the jump as the runners take off from the starting line. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Before the race began, the kids fun run took place. They ran down Broadway to the fountain and back. Runners trudge through the final stretch before reaching the finish line.

GREENVILLE — Breast Cancer Awareness of Darke County hosted their 22nd annual Darke County Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Run/Walk on July 27.

Runners and walkers took on the course while donating to a great cause during the day. They also got to indulge in post-race refreshments and had the chance to win different prizes. There was a silent auction and participants had the chance to win a free car from Dave Knapp Ford.

Participants started at Annie Oakley Park and made their way down Broadway. They kept going before turning onto E Park Dr. and ran through Greenville City Park. They made their way back to Broadway through E Water St. and ended back at Annie Oakley Park.

In the male division, Matthew Lee finished with the top time of 16:59.1. Ethan Sparks took second with 17:31.0 and Harley Ketring took third with 17:46.6.

In the female division, P. Karns took first with a time of 23:00.6. Ava Glass took second with 23:29.2 and Jenica Feitshans took third with 23:51.0.

All of the results from the 5K can be found on runsignup.com/Race/OH/Greenville/BREASTCANCERAWARENESS5K under the results tab.