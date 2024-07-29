Breast Cancer Awareness of Darke County hosts 22nd annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5K

GREENVILLE — Breast Cancer Awareness of Darke County hosted their 22nd annual Darke County Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Run/Walk on July 27.
Runners and walkers took on the course while donating to a great cause during the day. They also got to indulge in post-race refreshments and had the chance to win different prizes. There was a silent auction and participants had the chance to win a free car from Dave Knapp Ford.
Participants started at Annie Oakley Park and made their way down Broadway. They kept going before turning onto E Park Dr. and ran through Greenville City Park. They made their way back to Broadway through E Water St. and ended back at Annie Oakley Park.
In the male division, Matthew Lee finished with the top time of 16:59.1. Ethan Sparks took second with 17:31.0 and Harley Ketring took third with 17:46.6.
In the female division, P. Karns took first with a time of 23:00.6. Ava Glass took second with 23:29.2 and Jenica Feitshans took third with 23:51.0.
All of the results from the 5K can be found on runsignup.com/Race/OH/Greenville/BREASTCANCERAWARENESS5K under the results tab.