Addis submits winning design

Alivia Addis was announced as the Darke County Junior Fair Poultry Department T-shirt design contest. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Alivia Addis submitted the winning t-shirt design as part of the Darke County Junior Fair Poultry Department T-shirt design contest. This was the fourth year for the poultry department to sponsor the t-shirt design contest and four designs were submitted and Addis was named the winner.

Each poultry exhibitor will be given a free t-shirt at the 2024 Darke County Fair. Addis received $50 for the winning design. She exhibits meat and fancy poultry at the fair and will be a junior at Franklin Monroe in the fall. Addis is the daughter of Larry and Amy Addis and a member of the Darke County Beef 4-H Club.

Congratulations to Addis for the winning design. The Darke County Junior Fair Poultry Committee looks forward to giving all the poultry exhibitors free t-shirts at the 2024 Darke County Fair.