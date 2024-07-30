Arcanum’s Brick Street Block Party

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

Mark your calendar for the Pancake Breakfast on August 10th, from 7 to 10 a.m. the Arcanum Fire Company will be hosting their annual Pancake and Sausage breakfast at the fire station at 206 South Main Street during the Brick Street Block Party.

Kick off the BSBP with a free dinner! STF Insurance Group is providing a free pulled pork meal starting at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, August 9th until the food runs out! Come for the food and stay for the fun!

Brick Street Block Party is excited to welcome a NEW food truck to this year’s lineup. Buckeye Burgers will be serving up their tasty burgers and fries. Get ready to indulge in some delicious food and have a fantastic time! See you there!

Join in for an 80’s themed costume contest at the BSBP! We will be awarding prizes to the best dressed male and female, who will be crowned before the band starts at 8 PM.

Get your best 80’s outfits ready and show us your style!

Do you have what it takes? The BSBP will have a Steinholding competition again this year! Date: Saturday, August 10th at 6 p.m. in the Main Tent, entry fee is $10.00.

The BSBP will host their 5th Annual Car Show on Saturday, August 10th starting at 4 p.m. There is a $10 entry fee and sign up is from 2 to 4 p.m. at 21 West George Street. The Top 25 cards will receive a dash plaque. Prepare for a day full of incredible cars, great company, and tons of fun! From classic beauties to modern marvels, there’s something for every car enthusiast. Bring your friends, family, and neighbors—let’s make this the best car show yet!

Are you a cornhole player? The BSBP will host a Single Elimination Cornhole tournament starting a 6 p.m. on Friday, August 9th. Check-in time is 5 p.m. The Grand Prize is a set of Cornhole boards. To register contact Jared Morris at 937-459-6994.

The Brick Street Block Party Euchre Tournament is sponsored by the Sue Bowman Team of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. The event will be held on Saturday, August 10th beginning at 4 p.m. with a 3:30 p.m. check-in. Cost is $20 per person/$40 per team. Check out the QR code on the BSBP Facebook page to register at: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=471649298963139&set=pb.100083542171806.-2207520000 .

Live music this year will be featuring “Hair Supply” at the BSBP. Join in under the main tent on Saturday, August 10th at 8 pm as to be transported back to the 80’s with Hair Supply.

The Brick Street Walk and Roll 5K and FUN RUN will be on Saturday, August 10th at 9 a.m. Register online or stop by Spieles Troutwine Fout Insurance Group for a registration form or check out the BSBP Facebook page. For any questions, contact Kayla at [email protected].

In addition to the all the groups mentioned above, there will be food trucks with all kinds of specialty foods ready to serve you during the two-day event. Additionally, several local organizations will have tents supporting their groups. Check out all these organizations and help them support their own team.

The proceeds to the BSBP support the Give Thanks Organization; come out and have some fun and support the local charity who give back to our town.

Want to support our local Firefighters? Come One Come All to Texas Roadhouse in Troy, Ohio on September 25th and help Support the Arcanum Fire Company and enjoy a Wonderful meal. Ten percent of sales between the hours of 3 to 9:30 p.m. will go to the Fire Company. To participate all you need to do is show this flyer below either in paper form or from this post. All proceeds will help your local fire department. The Arcanum Fire Company would like to THANK YOU for all YOUR SUPPORT.