Callie’s Giving Heart brings community together

VERSAILLES — Callie’s Giving Heart Foundation is thrilled to announce the resounding success of its third annual pool party, held on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at the Versailles Community Pool. The event drew an estimated 175 attendees who came together to enjoy an evening of fun, community spirit, and learning about congenital heart defects (CHD).

The event featured beautiful weather and a variety of activities that delighted guests of all ages. Highlights included a lively diving board competition where kids aged 4 to 15 showcased their best moves in hopes of earning a perfect 10 from the judges. Seth Canan of Troy, OH, provided a memorable soundtrack with his performances on guitar, harmonica, and vocals, enhancing the festive atmosphere.

“We are proud that we are able to put on a free event that brings our community together to learn more about CHD and the ways in which CHD impacts those around us,” said Kristen Ruffer, co-founder of Callie’s Giving Heart Foundation. “Seeing families come together and enjoy such a special evening is truly heartwarming. Our goal has always been to foster understanding and support for those affected by CHD.”

Several families with heart warriors attended and enjoyed the evening’s activities. Amy Deshler of HeartWorks was present, sharing the organization’s mission and generously providing candy bags and sunglasses as party favors.

The event also featured food, including hot dogs and Kona Ice treats, and a silent auction with various donated baskets. These elements contributed to a warm and engaging community experience, aligning perfectly with the foundation’s mission to honor Callie’s memory and support CHD families.

Dr. Tim Nelson, CEO and Co-Founder of HeartWorks, highlighted the importance of such events: “Raising awareness about congenital heart defects is crucial for advancing research and ultimately finding a cure. Events like these not only support affected families but also educate the community, helping to build the momentum needed to drive forward our efforts for a cure.”

Although the event has concluded, the Callie’s Giving Heart Foundation invites everyone to continue celebrating Callie’s legacy and supporting the foundation’s mission. The community’s support and engagement are essential in driving forward the fight against CHD.

For more information about Callie’s Giving Heart Foundation and how to get involved, please visit www.calliesgivingheart.org or contact Kristen Ruffer at [email protected]. To learn more about HeartWorks’ efforts toward a cure for CHD, visit www.webuildhearts.org.