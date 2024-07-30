Construction closes portion of Jaysville-St. Johns Road

GREENVILLE — Portion of Jaysville-St. Johns Road will be closed weekdays for the next two weeks as crews work to install a sewer line at Rumpke Waste & Recycling’s new office and maintenance facility.

The roadway will be closed, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to approximately 4 p.m., from Rumpke’s driveway (5474 Jaysville-St. Johns Rd.) to the intersection of Sebring Warner Road. Residents wanting to drop material off at Rumpke’s Transfer Station will need to enter the site from the south.

“We are working with the construction crews to minimize traffic impacts,” said Noel Moomey, region manager, Rumpke. “The road will reopen each evening and also be open on the weekends.”

Rumpke is currently constructing a new hauling office and maintenance garage on its site. The 19,275 square foot facility is a $7 million investment by the company. It is anticipated to open late 2024 or early 2025.