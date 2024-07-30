Darke County blood drives

DARKE COUNTY — Solvita is calling on donors to respond to a critical shortage of multiple blood types. Donate at the following locations.

Family Health Services of Darke County community blood drive Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. to noon at 5735 Meeker Road, Greenville.

Greenville community blood drive Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave.

Bradford High School community blood drive Thursday, Aug. 15 from 3 to 7 p.m. at 750 Railroad Ave.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Walk-ins are welcome at the Solvita Dayton Center, 349 S. Main St.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive or the Solvita Dayton Center in July and August will receive the Solvita “From One to Many” beach towel and will be automatically entered in the drawing for two tickets to Taylor Swift’s Nov. 3 show at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.