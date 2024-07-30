Deron Bell featured in Troy

Deron Bell Submitted photo

TROY — The Deron Band Smooth Jazz Band will perform the final concert of an exceptional Fridays on Prouty Concert series in Troy. This outstanding band will feature a full rhythm section made up of drums, electronic percussion, bass, as well as electric guitar, two keyboard players, saxophone, flute and some amazing vocalists bringing a new level to what you know about smooth, funky jazz.

Deron Bell is a name that you hear often in this area, anytime smooth jazz or funk comes up, Deron Bell seems to be there. Throughout his long career he has performed with Boney James, Walter Beasley, Peabo Bryson, James Brown, The Manhattans, ZAPP, Shirley Murdock, Pamela Wilson and Bootsy Colins just to scratch the surface. He has performed with the Dayton Philharmonic, the Dayton Funk Allstars, the Blue Man Group, Lion King and is the current Music Director of the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company.

On Friday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Deron Bell will bring his experience and unique perspective to Prouty Plaza in Troy. The Fridays on Prouty music series is proud to welcome Deron and his really big smooth jazz band. A dance floor will be installed for this special night for all those who just can’t sit still when jazz is in the air.

This free concert requires no reservations but bring a lawn chair and grab some dinner, a beverage or ice cream from one of the great Trojan restaurants within walking distance. Visit www.TroyMainStreet.org/dining to learn more about your options.

Fridays on Prouty concerts are a collaboration between the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and Troy Main Street. Concerts are free to the public thanks to a generous grant from The Troy Foundation. For more information on the Fridays on Prouty concert series visit: www.troyhayner.org/fridays-on-prouty.