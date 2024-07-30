DeWine signs bill, but vetoes line-item

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed Substitute Senate Bill 144, sponsored by State Senator Mark Romanchuk (R-Ontario), which amends the Revised Code regarding immunizations administered by pharmacists, pharmacy interns, and pharmacy technicians; regarding certificates of need and change of operator procedures for nursing homes; regarding the per Medicaid day payment rate for specified ICFs/IID; regarding medication aides and certified nurse aides, including competency evaluation programs and training and competency evaluation programs; regarding nursing home quality improvement projects; regarding conditional employment in homes and adult day care programs; regarding grants provided to adult day care providers.

Governor DeWine line-item vetoed the following from the bill:

Ohio Medical Quality Foundation

“This item would dissolve the Ohio Medical Quality Foundation (OMQF) and transfer the substantial assets of OMQF to another entity. The Sunset Review Committee established under R.C. 101.84 was scheduled to conduct hearings on the OMQF. I believe that in this case the Sunset Review Committee should conduct hearings on the future of the OMQF. I encourage the affected parties to work together on a solution and look forward to working with all parties on this matter.”

“Therefore, the veto of this item is in the public interest.”