Solvita issues emergency alert for all blood types

DAYTON — Solvita is issuing an emergency alert for a shortage of nearly all blood types. There is an immediate and urgent need for type O positive and negative, type B positive and negative, and type A negative.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Walk-ins are welcome at the Solvita Dayton Center, 349 S. Main St.

Types O and B have been persistently low all summer. The combination of high usage and a midsummer decline in collections has depleted supply, pushed type O intro critical need, and exhausted supply of type B.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive or the Solvita Dayton Center in July and August will be automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the Taylor Swift Nov. 3 performance at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.