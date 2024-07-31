Celebrate 15th and final ReidRide

ReidRide welcomes individual riders and families to complete one of three routes along Wayne County roads and the Cardinal Greenway. Submitted photo

RICHMOND, Ind. — Reid Health is celebrating the 15th and final ReidRide on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Registration is open at ReidRide.org for a special price of $15. Children 17 and under can ride free with an adult entry.

Since the first call to ride in 2009, the biking event has served as a fundraiser for Reid Health’s Shoes for Kids program, providing shoes for area children in need. Over the event’s 15-year history, more than 7,000 riders have helped to raise over $750,000 toward the purchase of 20,000-plus pairs of shoes. ReidRide is hosted by the Reid Health Foundation.

“ReidRide has been a family-oriented event centered on a good cause, fitness, and wellness for more than a decade. I remember all those riders and volunteers who turned out for the very first one in the rain in 2009. It was a great day,” said Jason Troutwine, Reid Health Vice President/Foundation President. “We appreciate all our sponsors, riders, community members, EMS partners and volunteers for rallying around this event for 15 years to support a great cause in our community.”

Troutwine said the Shoes for Kids will continue as a Reid Health Community Benefit program.

Reid Health will move toward an exciting new event to celebrate wellness in a different way beginning in 2025. More information will be released in the months ahead.

ReidRide begins at 8 a.m., and registration the morning of the event begins at 7 a.m. All bikes are welcome. Helmets are required.

ReidRide includes three route options, including an 8-mile Family Route.

Participants will be able to choose one of three paths using Richmond and Wayne County roads as well as the Cardinal Greenway – a 30-mile extended route, a 15-mile course, or a family friendly 8-mile ride. Route maps can be found at ReidRide.org.

Dozens of area EMS professionals and first responders, including five Support and Gear (SAG) vehicles with medical personnel, will be positioned along the route to help make sure everything is as safe as possible.

Angela Cline, Reid Foundation Director, said riders will see personnel from EMS, fire, and police departments stationed along the route, there and ready to help as needed.

“Safety has always been a top priority of ReidRide, and we couldn’t do it without the partnership of our local emergency responders and medical personnel,” Cline said.

Also helping make this year’s event possible are those who have provided financial support, including:

Peloton Partner: B&F Plastics Incorporated, Saucony Wolverine Worldwide, Skanska Shook, and Steve and Andrea Mosey Charitable Fund

Leadout Partners: 3Rivers Federal Credit Union; Brewer Broadcasting; Cycling and Fitness Warehouse; First Bank Richmond; HCP Credit Union; Primex Plastics Corporation; Spoke Easy; and Whitewater Broadcasting

Breakaway Partners: Allegiance Benefit Plan Management, Allworth Financial Finance System of Richmond, Hall Render, Meijer, Paul and Pat Lingle, Personal Touch Cleaning, Ryan’s Flooring, and Wetzel Auto

Paceline Partners: Astral, Bader Services, BSN Sports, Earlham College, El Bronco, Cardinal Greenways, Indiana University East, McGowan Insurance Group, Mercer, Phoenix Innovate, Runnels Chiropractic, and Silgan Closures

Trailhead Partners: Ahaus Tools & Engineering, Barada Associates, Boston Bever Forrest Cross & Sickmann Law (BBFC&S), Brady Ware, Brickyard Healthcare Richmond, Christian Connections, Cobalt Civil, Coldwell Banker, Derek Callahan, Doxpop, Lumpkin Plumbing, Michael Elorreaga – Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, Milestone, Northwestern Mutual, Office360, Richard Lake – Allstate Insurance, Richmond Family Dentistry, RP&L Parallax Systems, and Spencer Landscaping

Proceeds from ReidRide 2023 raised more than $63,000 for Shoes for Kids and provided more than 1,500 pairs of shoes to kids in need in four different counties in Reid’s service area.

ReidRide has provided funding for the Shoes for Kids initiative in partnership with local agencies such as Communities in Schools, The Common Good of Preble County, and several school systems. This year, in addition to nearly 200 pairs of shoes, Wolverine generously contributed socks for Reid’s Shoes for Kids program.

Every dollar raised helps to buy shoes for local children across the multi-county region served by Reid Health.

To sign up for ReidRide, or to donate to the Shoes for Kids cause, visit ReidRide.org.