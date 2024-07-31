Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

June 29

VEHICLE THEFT: At 11:25 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Gray Avenue in reference to a theft of a motor vehicle. The male advised his vehicle, a black 1997 Honda Civic was parked in the yard behind of his apartment. The last time he knew the car was parked there was approximately 9 p.m. on this date. He went to sleep on his couch and was awaken by a male in his residence, and the male had not been given permission to come into the residence. The victim had the door locked to his apartment but advised it was very easy to open when locked. The male does stop by the victim’s residence regularly but in this instance he had gotten through a locked door and had not been invited to come into his apartment. The male was asked to leave, did, and the victim went back to sleep. When the victim woke up again, he noticed the keys to his vehicle were missing from his end table. Recent pry marks were located on the entry door. At 1:07 a.m. the listed vehicle was located in Randolph County, and an unknown suspect, believed to be the male, was seen exiting the vehicle with a k-9 and running into a field. The suspect could not be located. The vehicle was towed back to the Hart Avenue Impound Garage by Johnson Towing, where is was stored until it can be processed. The victim was notified his vehicle was recovered.

July 1

SUSP PERSON: At 10:19 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Main Street in reference to a suspicious person. A female suspect threw a water bottle at a mail van and was screaming at the driver. She was last seen walking towards East Third Street wearing a blue dress with a white bag. The female was found and identified as Christina Fischer. The complainant stated she was in her mail van and Fischer was standing behind the mail van in the parking lot of the post office. She stated that she is required to honk her horn prior to backing up. Once she honked the horn, Fischer became agitated and began yelling at her and threw a water bottle at the vehicle. The female advised she wanted to pursue charges and was willing to fill out a statement form. Fischer was issued a citation for disorderly conduct and was advised of her court date.

July 2

DISORDERLY: At 3:37 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Harrison Avenue for an assault that just occurred. The female stated two males in a pickup truck came to the residence to drop property off to an ex-girlfriend. After dropping the property off, the male passenger of the truck, identified as the son, punched her in the face. A nearby resident had cameras, and officers were able to get video and see the truck in the street. The female can be seen approaching the passenger side. Conversation appears to be happening. One of the males was seen taking off his shirt and attempting to go to the truck, but a female is seen holding him back. The truck began to pull away an the female walked along with the truck until it was out of view. The female is seen coming back into the frame, getting in a red car, and driving off at a high rate of speed. Officers did not observe any punch or slap by anyone. On July 3, the son was contacted, and the father advised he took his son to his ex-girlfriend’s house to drop items off. During that time, the son was upset and crying. He was yelling out the window for her to come and talk to him. The father stated a female approached his passenger side and told them to leave, and the father attempted to leave but she was hanging onto the passenger side window area. He felt like he could not leave. The son stated that his ex cheated on him with the male who began yelling at him to get out and fight him. The son also stated the female who was hanging onto the truck was known to carry a firearm, and he observed her reach into her pocket and begin pulling out what he thought was a firearm. He stated he yelled to his dad she has a gun, and his father pulled the truck away from the area and headed home. Thirty minutes later the female and another pulled up to their residence in two different vehicles with the male who was trying to fight them. They began yelling for the son to come out and fight. The father exited the residence to speak with the male, and he told them to leave or he was calling 911. They exited the property but went to the next door apartment’s parking lot and continued to yell for the son to come out and fight. The female advised that if he didn’t come out she was going to call the police and say he smacked her. No one pressed charges and the case was closed due to lack of evidence, and nothing shows an assault took place.

