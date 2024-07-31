Protecting military bases and critical infrastructure

By Sherrod Brown

U.S. Senate

We know the threat that China poses to our national security and our economy. The Chinese Communist Party steals trade secrets from our companies, buys up sensitive land around our military bases, and is always working to find new ways to gather information about us that they can leverage to get ahead.

Now they are looking to internet-connected vehicles to continue their efforts. These are vehicles that can collect, transmit, and store sensitive information, like fingerprints, voice recordings, vehicle location, sensor data, images, and financial information.

It’s why I called on the president to ban Chinese EVs and other connected cars. And that’s why I introduced a new bill with that same goal, to protect our national security, safeguard Ohioans’ privacy, and support the American auto industry.

The Countering Adversary Reconnaissance, or the CAR Act, would create new restrictions prohibiting these vehicles from operating near military bases and federal buildings. This will cover most of the land in the U.S., as most of the country is within a few miles of some kind of federal or military installation. The goal is to make it impractical and unprofitable to import these vehicles in the first place.

Connected vehicles are the cars of the future and their technology can create a safer driving experience. But that technology often gives cars the ability to collect huge amount of data.

If those vehicles are made by adversaries like China, they offer direct access to Americans’ sensitive personal data and information about critical U.S. infrastructure. China has already banned American-made connected vehicles from operating close to their military bases, government buildings, and sensitive infrastructure – making it clear how they intend to use Chinese connected vehicles in the U.S.

Think about it: if one of these Chinese connected cars were to drive by Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Glenn Research Center, Youngstown Air Reserve Station, or Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, the Chinese Communist Party could use a connected car to listen into private conversations, transmit sensitive data, or gather intelligence – without the American driver ever realizing it.

These cars could map our roads in real time. This is a massive risk. We can’t let it happen and our bill will make sure it doesn’t.

This is about stopping Chinese-made connected cars before they become widespread in the U.S.

We’re sending a strong, clear message to China: don’t even try to send these vehicles into our country. I’ll always fight to protect our national security and protect Ohioans’ personal data from the Chinese Communist Party.