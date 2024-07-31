Tickets on sale for Home Harvest Dinner

Blake and Lucy Schmitmeyer are shown in front of the Butcher Block sign their SAE of job placement. The Blucher Block will be supplying the ribeye that will be used as part of the meal. In addition the ribeyes will be harvested from steers that Blake and Lucy Schmitmeyer will be raising. Blake and Lucy’s SAE along with other FFA members and community members will be displaying their projects at the brand new Home Harvest Dinner-A Farm to Fork Event. Submitted photos Edenn and Liam Barag are shown in front of their SAE dairy goats. Eden and Liam will be supplying the goat milk ice cream that will be used as dessert. Eden and LIam’s SAE along with other FFA members and community members will be displaying their projects at the brand new Home Harvest Dinner-A Farm to Fork Event. Submitted photos

Versailles FFA and FFA Alumni To Host Home Harvest Dinner-A Farm to Fork Event, Tickets On Sale See Details Below

NORTH STAR — On Saturday, Sept. 14, the Versailles FFA and FFA Alumni are hosting Home Harvest Dinner-A Farm to Fork Event at the North Star Community Center at 124 E Star Road, North Star. The goal of this event is to promote production agriculture in the Versailles and surrounding communities in addition to highlighting specific experiences and products our FFA members partake in.

The program starts at 6 p.m. featuring local meats, cheeses, maple bacon deviled eggs, apples, and apple cider. During this time, participants can view FFA members and local producers displays of those who supplied products for the meal. The meal incorporates several items produced by local producers and Versailles FFA members.

The meal will consist of four courses; Soups and Salads: Farmer’s Basket with pickled eggs, Apple and Pumpkin Bisque with Cream, and Sourdough Bread, Entree: Hawaiian Huli Huli Chicken or a 12oz Ribeye Steak. Sides: Chef’s Choice Vegetables. Desserts: Vanilla Naked Cake with Fresh Fruit served with Goat Milk Ice Cream. The meal will be prepared by Chris Campbell, Executive Chef at the Merchant House. Versailles Officer Greta Broering will also be providing music during the meal. Versailles FFA and FFA Alumni will be partnering with Butcher Block-Blake & Lucy Schmitmeyer, Paige’s Patch-Pagie Gehret, Barga Goat Farm-Eden and Liam Barga, Downing Fruit and Vegetable Farm-Scott Downing, Down Home Farms-Greg, Maggie & Patrick McGlinch, Grogean’s Honey-Lauren Grogean, Smith’s Honey-Hank Smith, Pollinator Patch-Janelle Weiss and eggs from variety member’s SAEs. This event will be limited to 100 tickets and tickets are on sale now.

The cost of the tickets are $30 per person and will also serve as a fundraiser to support events for scholarships and state and national events for FFA members. Checks can be made payable to Versailles FFA Alumni. To learn more about this brand new event or to order tickets please contact Dena Wuebker at (937) 423-2369 or email [email protected], Taylor Bergman at (937) 621-9136 or email [email protected], or Colin Batten at (937) 621-6909. Make plans to attend this brand new event that highlights Versailles FFA members and community members.