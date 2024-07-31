Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Sept. 14

Darke County will be hosting its Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 14 in the Greenville City Park. Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is inviting Darke County residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Darke County Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Greenville City Park on Sept. 14, Shelter 5, in Greenville.

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony – a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s – their personal reasons to end the disease.

“We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s,” said Sidney Hamilton, walk manager. “We hope that everyone in our community can join us by starting a team to help the Alzheimer’s Association raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease today. Together, we can take more steps toward improving treatments and finally ending this disease.”

More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In ohio alone, there are 220,000 people age 65 and older living with the disease and 493,000 caregivers. The number of Ohioans living with Alzheimer’s is expected to increase to 250,000 by 2025.

To register a team and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit www.alz.org/walk.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk, now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association.