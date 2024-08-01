Aullwood Audubon announces August schedule

DAYTON — Aullwood Audubon announced its schedule for August. General admission is $12/adults 13 to 64, $10/ Seniors 65+, Active Duty Military and Veterans with Military ID, $8/children 4 to 12 and children 3 and under free unless otherwise noted with an asterisk (*). Members of Friends of Aullwood, National Audubon Society and ANCA are admitted free with membership card. Please note Aullwood walks are weather dependent and are cancelled if there is thunder, lightning or heavy rain. Check their website at aullwood.org or social media channels for weather related closings. Access to Aullwood and Aullwood trails is at both the Center and Farm Tuesday – Sunday. Aullwood Center programs begin at 1000 Aullwood Road. Aullwood Farm programs begin at 9101 Frederick Pike. Call 937-890-7360 for information. Check their events calendar at https://aullwood.audubon.org/events.

In August, summer heat increases, but Aullwood’s trails are shaded well. Explore the wheelchair accessible boardwalk in Aullwood’s Muskrat Marsh! This boardwalk connects directly from the paved Cardinal Trail up to the Warbler Way Trail. Join us for Aullwood Birds & Brews on Saturday, August 17 and dance the night away under the stars at the farm with friends and neighbors while enjoying great food & beer! Come and discover delightful faerie houses along Aullwood’s paved trail by the nature center and win a prize!

The Troll That Hatched an Egg Exhibit (Everyone)

Aullwood Audubon is proud to host “The Troll That Hatched an Egg”, an exhibit from the internationally renowned recycle artist Thomas Dambo! Bo, Bodil, Bibbi and their troll-sized bird nest have come to life at Aullwood and are ready for your visit. Learn more and plan your trip at https://aullwood.audubon.org/trolls now. Please allow adequate time to explore the property and the Troll That Hatched an Egg exhibit. Read more at www.thomasdambo.com. (Farm & Center)

Aullwood is a Blue Star Museum

Aullwood Audubon has once again joined an innovative program – Blue Star Museums. Through this program Aullwood shows our support for America’s armed forces by providing free general admission to active-duty military personnel from all branches of the service, National Guard members, as well as Reserve members. The active-duty member or spouse may bring up to five family members through Monday, Sept. 2. Blue Star Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and more than 2,000 museums including science and nature centers, fine art museums and historic sites in all 50 states. Visit the Blue Star Museum website to learn more about this program at https://www.arts.gov/initiatives/blue-star-museums. (Farm & Center)

The Faerie Houses of Aullwood Exhibit (Everyone)

Aullwood Audubon is happy to welcome the Faerie Houses of Aullwood. Come and explore their paved Cardinal Trail to discover these charming faerie houses. This year, the faeries wanted to discover more about birds, so they’ve followed these feathered beauties through the seasons and special birding events to learn more about them. Match each house with the magical season or special event, then bring your completed form back to our front desk and win a prize! The Faerie Houses of Aullwood exhibit is open during Aullwood Audubon’s regular business hours and is included with regular admission. (Center)

Adult Member Discovery Walks (Members Only)

August 8, 15, 22, 29, 8 a.m.–9:30 a.m. Bring your binoculars and delight in a weekly walk along Aullwood’s trails spotting birds and exploring the seasonal changes taking place at Aullwood. These walks are a benefit for Aullwood and National Audubon Society members and there is no cost to attend. Meet on the main sidewalk of the Nature Center at 7:55 a.m. (Center)

Summer Earth Adventures Nature Camps (Members and Non-Members)

Explore the outdoors at Aullwood Audubon’s nature center and farm during full and half day summer camps for ages 4-12. New themes each week will leave kids with new knowledge learned and new adventures experienced, with hands-on learning that allows them to explore the world of nature and sustainable farming! Each camper will receive a t-shirt, new book, arts and crafts plus loads of fun. Through outdoor adventures, children will develop awareness and care for the Earth. Activities are scaled based on student ages and abilities. Weekly camps will end on Friday, August 9. Camp hours are 9 a.m.–4 p.m. for most classes for kids from kindergarten through 6th grade. Programs for 4-5 year-olds are a half-day: 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Extended Care is available at 8 a.m. and late pick up is to 5:30 p.m. for an additional fee. Visit their Summer Earth Adventures website at https://aullwood.audubon.org/SEA for more information, full class listings and online registration. Contact us at [email protected] with any questions. ‘Find Your Flock’ at Aullwood. (Center and Farm)

Long-Term Butterfly Monitoring (Everyone)

August 6, 13, 20, 27, 2:30–4 p.m. – Join Aullwood’s Long-term Butterfly Monitoring team to identify, count and monitor butterfly populations. No experience is necessary. Butterfly enthusiasts of all skill levels are invited to participate; every additional set of eyes helps and you will learn more about local butterflies in the process. This community science activity is carried out by professionals and amateurs alike every year in locations across Ohio and the data compiled to track population changes and blooming times of host plants. Bring binoculars. Contact Sam Romeo at [email protected] to join the team and be added to the mailing list. Preregistration is required; registered participants will be notified if monitoring is cancelled or rescheduled due to weather. Check their website at https://aullwood.audubon.org/events/ for more information. (Center)

Tails & Trails Interpretive Dog Walk (Everyone)

August 10, 9:30–11 a.m., Hello Hoomans! Let’s go out and explore nature this summer. You and your pup are invited to join Phoenix Simmons, Senior Environmental Educator, and her rescue dog Charlie for a 2-mile dog walk on Aullwood Audubon’s trails. They will begin their outdoor “sniffari” in front of the Marie S. Aull Education Center. Small homemade dog treats will be provided. Registration is limited. Sign up online at: https://aullwood.audubon.org/TailsAndTrails. All children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. (Center)

Aullwood Birds & Brews (21 and over event)

What could be better than good music, good beer, and good food? Enjoy them all at Aullwood Birds & Brews on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 6–9 p.m. at Aullwood Farm, 9101 Frederick Pike, Dayton. Rodney the Band will serve up energetic and delightful music for you to enjoy. Bring your own chairs to relax with friends and neighbors, or dance the night away in the Farm Pavilion. Your ticket includes five tastes from local craft brewers set up around the farmyard. Find your favorite brew and purchase full size beers ($7) from the brewers or the Bonbright Distributors truck. Hairless Hare Brewery will bring two of their favorite brews. Full Circle Brewgarden will bring three brews including Nebulus Sky – Hefeweizen and Circular Haze – Double Dry Hopped Hazy IPA. Stay tuned for the third tasty brew! They are even bringing one of their tasty kombuchas! Sponsor Bonbright Distributors will provide Miller Lite and amazing regional craft beers on their beer truck including Great Lakes Oktoberfest and Columbus Brewing Blueberry Shimmer and more! Local food trucks El Diablo Grill, Pa’s Pork and Bella Sorella Pizza will offer delicious dinner options to purchase and enjoy.

Get raffle tickets for great prizes including howlers, growlers, baskets and gift cards. Round out the evening with a walk to Aullwood’s trolls or ride their electric golf cart to see mother troll Bodil. This event is for adults 21 and older only and tickets are limited. The cost is $25/person pre-sale or $30 at the door. Get your tickets by visiting http://store.aullwood.org. 100% of your ticket price supports Aullwood environmental education programs for local students.

Dress code is nice casual; we recommend comfortable walking shoes as most of the event is on grassy lawn areas. Seating is limited; please bring your own lawn chair. Coolers and carried in food items are not permitted. Never drink and drive; bring a designated driver or schedule a friend, family member, Uber or Lyft ahead of time to get you home safely. Questions about this event? Call (937) 890-7360 or email [email protected]. Thank you to their sponsor, Bonbright Distributors! (Farm)

Faerie House Workshop (Everyone)

Saturday, Aug. 24, 10-11:30 a.m., Tap into your imagination as you join us for a make and take Faerie House Workshop. They will use natural materials such as twigs, leaves, rocks, pinecones, acorns, dried flowers, and grass to create whimsical habitats for faeries and woodland creatures. You’re more than welcome to bring along some of your favorite natural materials from home to add to your creation. Register online today at http://store.aullwood.org. Registration capacity is ten (10). (Center)

Volunteer & Support Aullwood (Everyone)

To volunteer at Aullwood please contact Julia Smith, Volunteer Coordinator, at 937-890-7360, x203 or email [email protected]. Become a member of Aullwood now. Visit https://aullwood.audubon.org/membership for information. If you have any questions, email [email protected]. Make a tax-deductible gift at https://aullwood.audubon.org/donate to support Aullwood’s mission of conservation and education.