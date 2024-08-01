Emergency alert for all blood types

DAYTON — Solvita is issuing an emergency alert because of a shortage of all blood types. Solvita is struggling to meet the demand for local hospitals. “The gap between what we are collecting and what hospitals are ordering has become an emergency. Solvita needs 350 blood donors a day to keep up with local demands. Recent collections have been closer to 175,” said the Vice President of Donor Services Tracy Morgan. Solvita is making the personal ask to all existing eligible donors, lapsed donors, and first-time donors to find the time to visit the blood center or a blood mobile this week.

All registered donors at the Solvita Dayton Center will get a $10 e-gift card or a $10 Kroger card, plus the Solvita beach towel.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Walk-ins are always welcome at the Solvita Dayton Center, 349 S. Main St.

The combination of high usage and a midsummer decline in collections has depleted the supply, pushed type O blood into a critical need, and exhausted other blood types.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive or the Solvita Dayton Center in July or August is entered in the drawing for a chance to win two tickets to the Taylor Swift Nov. 3 performance at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. They will also receive the Solvita beach towel.