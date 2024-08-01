ES employees honored with SOCHE awards

Terry Calvert Brandi Olberding

PIQUA — The Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE) has announced its 2023–24 Excellence Award Winners, which include Edison State Community College employees Terry Calvert with a Faculty Excellence Award and Brandi Olberding with a Staff Excellence Award.

Edison State nominated Calvert and Olberding for the awards based on the institution’s criteria, with special consideration of demonstrated excellence and performance throughout the past academic year.

Calvert, Professor of Mathematics, is an exemplary faculty member dedicated to students and their success inside and outside of the classroom. She demonstrates a student-focused approach in all she does for the College. She volunteers on various committees and supports Edison State through attendance and participation in various events. Calvert shows commitment and dedication to helping students overcome challenges with learning mathematics.

Her students say, “Mrs. Calvert is a great professor. She’s always reminding us that she’s open to questions and is available to help,” and, “She is very willing to help students and makes herself available outside of class for questions.”

Assistant Dean of Workforce Development & Work-Based Learning, Olberding exhibits exceptional poise and leadership in all she does for the College, students, and business and industry partners. She works tirelessly with her team to provide the right mix of training for continuing education classes, for-credit classes, and professional development opportunities for the region’s employers. She collaborates with academic teams to provide opportunities for apprenticeships and support for grants. Olberding supports her team and works hard to ensure a strong reputation for academic and continuing education.

Calvert and Olberding were among colleagues from 18 of SOCHE’s member institutions honored, including Antioch College, Central State University, Franklin University, Sinclair College, the University of Dayton, Wilmington College, and Wittenberg University.

Formed in 1967, SOCHE is a regional consortium of 22 colleges and universities in southwest Ohio to promote educated, employed, and engaged citizens. SOCHE is the trusted and recognized regional leader for higher collaboration, working with colleges and universities to transform their communities and economies through the education, employment, and engagement of nearly 200,000 students in Ohio. For more information about SOCHE, visit www.soche.org.