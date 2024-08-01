Fair gives warning to food vendors

The next meeting of the Darke County Agricultural Society’s board of directors will be Aug. 14, 7 p.m., Secretary’s Office, Darke County Fairgrounds. Daily Advocate

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Agricultural Society’s board of directors will be cracking down on vendors during the 2024 Great Darke County Fair.

Director Dean Neff introduced the issue of food vendors putting more than water into the drains and causing clogs. Neff encouraged the board to take action because each time they have to eel out the drains, it costs the board money. Neff asked the board to consider fining a vendor $150 for the first offense, if they are found to have clogged the drain with discarded food. The second offense would result in a one-year suspension from the fair. The motion passed unanimously. The rule will go into effect immediately. Fair Manager Lauren Ahrens was instructed to add the motion and information to the packet given to vendors prior to the fair.

Director Greg Pearson brought up an issue discussed by the board’s safety committee. The committee was encouraged by first responders to color code the drives on the fairgrounds. By painting a stripe down the middle of each drive, first responders will be better able to respond to emergencies. Individuals needing a first responder will be able to tell the dispatcher which color-coded road where they will need to respond. The board estimated the cost will be $1,300. The City of Greenville Street Department will sweep the drives and paint the lines. Director Jim Zumbrink made the motion to proceed with the plan, which was passed unanimously.

Work on the new Cargill Community Education Center/Hills Pet Food Dog Arena continues, but the board voted to put off a couple of the projects until after the fair. According to Zumbrink, Wagner Paving is finishing up the prep work for the installation of asphalt. Much of the gravel has been laid and packed down. They were getting close to laying the first layer of asphalt. The cost of the project is being paid for through a grant provided by the State of Ohio.

After Zumbrink gave the update on the parking lot for the new building, he announced that he received a proposal from Fitzwater Tree & Lawn Care for landscaping around the new building. Flory Landscaping had previously submitted a proposal that would not cost the board any money. Fitzwater did not include a price for their planned work. Zumbrink made the motion to wait until after the fair to complete the landscaping around the building. The motion passed with a 6-5 vote.

After that vote, Director Christoph Keller, who has been vocal on the landscaping project, made a motion to delay laying both layers of asphalt until after the fair. He said it would allow the gravel to settle. There was some discussion over whether or not the board had already approved moving forward with the installation of the asphalt. Ahrens checked the minutes and found the board had only approved the quote from Wagner Paving, but did not specify when the work would be done. However, the board had discussed the issue at the previous meeting with Zumbrink sharing the first layer could be installed prior to the fair. No motion was made at that time to delay the project. Zumbrink argued that delaying the asphalt project would mean fairgoers will bring gravel on their shoes into the new building. Keller’s motion was approved with a 6-5 vote. The prep work will continue, but asphalt will not be laid until after the fair.

The Greater Greenville Ministerial Association’s Doug Klinsing addressed the board to determine what rules they will need to follow during the fair pertaining to handing out water. In the fall, the board agreed the association could hand out water if they purchased a vendor’s license. Klinsing asked what their parameters were for doing so. Could they hand out water outside the building or do they have to stay inside the building to hand it out. The board agreed they could have a sandwich board that announced water was available inside the building, but the churches would need to hand it out inside the building.

Klinsing was also asked by the pastors of some of its member churches and some of the members of those churches to pose a question to the board. “Does the fair really want us here?” Board President Greg Pearson was the first to speak up. “I want you here. People need you here,” he said. Director Russ Skaggs suggested more of the churches are needed.”

