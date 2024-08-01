Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

July 4

MISSING PERSON: At 12:35 a.m officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Eleventh Street in reference to an unruly juvenile. The juvenile left before officers arrival and was reported missing. The mother told officers they had a verbal argument, and it became so heated that the juvenile locked the mother out of their residence. When the mother was let in by her other children, the argument continued. The male juvenile eventually grabbed his cell phone and left the residence. Officers were called on July 8th and advised that the juvenile arrived home at 9 p.m. on July 7th. The juvenile said he had gotten a ride to Union City, where he stayed until July 7th, and he was issued a citation for being an unruly juvenile.

July 6

OUT/W VEHICLE: At 4:15 a.m. officers were out with a vehicle at the W. Main Street and Chestnut Street. While on duty, officers observed a white Dodge truck parking in front of 400 W. Main Street running with a male subject slumped over the wheel. Once arriving at the vehicle, Christopher Campbell was seen in the driver seat asleep with an open can of beer in the cup holder beside him. Officers knocked multiple times on the driver side window along with shining their flashlight but was unable to wake him for an extended period of time. Once he was awake, he stated he had a long day working and fell asleep. He stated he left there at 12:30 a.m. and went straight home. Officers told him he could be charged with multiple charges, and he was issued a citation for open container. Once the citation was issued, he went inside of his residence for the night.

July 9

SEARCH WARRANT: At 4:05 p.m. officers received information about a wanted subject. It was advised that a wanted subject was inside the residence at the 500 block of Gray Avenue. A search warrant was obtained to search the inside of the residence, and Benjamin Chaney was located hiding in a closet. He had an active felony warrant for probation. He was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail and incarcerated with bond.

July 13

DOMESTIC: At 1:08 a.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Gray Avenue in reference to a physical domestic. Benjamin Jones was observed outside sitting on the front steps. He had small cuts to his right arm that had been bleeding. Jones stated he and the complainant were in an argument that became physical. He had consumed alcohol prior to the incident, and he stated the two frequently get into altercations and had been in an on and off romantic physical relationship for 10 years. Jones stated the female picked up a 2×4 and struck him in the arm with it. He stated that at that time, he then grabbed the wood and pulled it away from her before pushing her back with the wood but didn’t strike her with it. He also stated she had thrown a stand up electric fan at him before he threw it back. The female stated Jones’ side was false. She stated after their disagreement, Jones wrapped his hands around her head, pulling her hair, and stated he was going to kill her. She was able to break free and move into the living room, He followed her and kicked her multiple times in the right leg. She stated at that time, she slapped him with an open hand to get him to back up. After the slap, Jones hit her multiple times in the head with a closed fist and continued to pull her hair. She was able to grab a nearby 2×4 and threw it at his legs. After being hit, she said Jones pushed her down and struck her with the wood on the back. Due to the female’s injuries and wounds on Jones, which appeared to be defensive from the female, Jones was detained and placed in the back of the cruiser. The female was checked out by EMS, and she had swelling, redness, and early possible bruising to her back as well as redness to her extremities. Jones was arrested for domestic violence and transported to the Darke County Jail.

