Increasing costs cause commissioners to close Garst Project

Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes. Meladi Brewer | Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Due to increasing costs, commissioners close Garst Avenue Project. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes were present.

The commissioners also approved a letter for the closing of a project. Garber Electrical Contractors were originally contracted for the Garst Generator Upgrade Project; however, the scope of work has taken a new route.

The letter read that the scope that was originally quoted will not be sufficient to handle the current requirements of the new design for electric, cooling and heating, along with generator needs.

Due to this, Garber Electric will not be able to do the project as was bid.

“As we have went through many meetings, the project has been morphing and changing out at Garst Ave.,” Aultman said. “What was originally bid out and they bid on is no longer valid.”

The commissioners are in the process of designing a new scope of work that will meet the current needs, and Garber will have an opportunity to rebid once a new, final design for how the electric comes into the Garst Facility.

“This will allow them to give us any final bills or any stuff they bought for the project,” Aultman said.

As of today, the project was closed.

Continuing construction will take place between the Darke County Board of Commissioners (DC Grants) and Mikesell Excavating, Inc. for the demolitions and site revitalization program number eight for 11 different for properties within the county. The work shall be completed no later than Nov. 1, 2024.

Darke County is responsible for the project to not exceed $150,900 towards the funds for the project through the Demolition & Site Revitalization Program and a Darke County Economic Development RLF Waiver. That $150,900 total cost is broken up as follows: $134,133 will come from the Program, and $16,767 will come from the waiver.

The commissioners both approved the construction contract with Mikesell and the notice to proceed. The contract will commence on Aug. 1, 2024. The properties are located in New Paris, Hollansburf, Greenville, New Madison, Arcanum, Rossburg, Fort Recovery, and Bradford.

At the start of the Thursday meeting, the commissioners met with Tina McGillvary from the OSU Extension for an update. The team has been busy this past month with Tina McGillvary teaching the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) Money Smart Curriculum on a weekly basis, planning to start the FDIC Money Smart Youth curriculum with the Achievement Center for Education Success (ACES school in September, and she helped as a Foods Judge for Darke County 4-H.

Caden Buschur has been busy with multiple programs including a tri-county pond clinic in Tawawa Park, Sidney. He also been busy with professional development by attending Ag Crop Team meetings, Dairy Team meetings, and Weed Science Field Day. He also has five research projects going on, and has upcoming programs at Worch Library and the Greenville Library as well.

Mercedes McFarland has been active with the Ohio State Fair helping out after a busy 4-H Camp. She has already started the planning for the 2025 4-H camp and is attempting to find dates that will work around the Conservation Camp to increase numbers. Official dates for the camp will be sent out in the near future. McFarland said that the Darke County 4-H members have been doing outstanding at the Ohio State Fair, and she has been sharing updates on the OSU Extension’s Facebook page.

For more information regarding programs with the OSU Extension or to find more information, visit their website at extension.osu.edu/home.

The Darke County Commissioners meet every Tuesday and Thursday, at the Administrative Building: 520 S Broadway. They host their Regular Sessions starting at 1:30 p.m., and they are open and welcome to the public.

