Murray joins First Financial Bank

Lance Murray

CINCINNATI — First Financial Bank (Nasdaq: FFBC) welcomes Lance Murray as the bank’s new chief information security officer, a role in which he will oversee the bank’s people and processes to keep client and associate information secure, including data, cyber and technology security. Murray will report to Karen Woods, general counsel and chief administrative officer.

“Lance adds impressive knowledge and experience to the First Financial team, and under his leadership we will continue to place the highest priority on stewardship of the information and resources under the bank’s management,” said Archie Brown, president and CEO of First Financial Bank.

Murray will lead First Financial’s information security team, including oversight of computer networks, detection of cyber threats and attacks, development of security protocols and ongoing information security training for First Financial team members.

Murray, a Cincinnati resident, has worked in the technology security field for 27 years, including 20 years in financial services. He holds business administration degrees in accounting and management information systems from The Ohio State University.