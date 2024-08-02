Country and Western theme for concert

John Whirledge

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Municipal Concert Band returns to the Marling Band Shell in the Greenville City Park on Sunday, Aug. 4. Concert time will be 7 p.m. There is plenty of seating available on park benches, or listeners may bring their own lawn chairs. There is no admission charge for the concert. The band will be under the direction of its associate director, Doug Albright.

The theme of this concert will be “Country AND Western.” Selections that will be performed this week include country songs, cowboy songs and music from Western movies. These songs will include “Rhapsody on Cowboy Songs” by Clare Grundman, “Blue Ridge Reel” by Brian Balmages, “They Went That-A-Way: A medley of music from Western Movies” and “Sweet Georgia Brown.”

Vocalist John Whirledge will join the band for performances of “Hey, Good Lookin” and “Rocky Top.” Whirledge is a Greenville resident and frequent vocal soloist with the concert band. He is the Online Campus Director for Ginghamsburg Church.

He will be joined by xylophone soloist, Danny Elam, on the Charlie Daniels Band favorite, “The Devil Went Down To Georgia.” Elam was a music educator for 37 years, and directed award winning bands and choirs at Bethel Local Schools in Miami County. He performs with several area groups, including the Piqua Civic Band and the Ohio Valley British Brass Band.

The Greenville Municipal Concert Band invites you to join them for an hour of enjoyable music in the park.