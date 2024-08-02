Drivers license and ID can be added to Apple Wallet

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted recently announced that Ohioans can now add their Ohio-issued driver’s license or state identification card to Apple Wallet for use in person at select businesses, in select apps, and at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoints, including at John Glenn Columbus International Airport and the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Ohio also launched a free age verification app for businesses, enabling them to securely and privately accept customers’ mobile driver’s licenses and ID cards in person using an iPhone.

“Ohio has always been a leader in innovation, and now we are the fifth state in the country that gives residents the option to securely add their driver’s license to Apple Wallet,” said Governor DeWine. “This is another example of how Ohio is using technology to better serve its customers and residents.”

“InnovateOhio aims to make Ohio the most innovative, entrepreneurial state in the Midwest while enhancing convenience for residents through technology,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “Adding your Ohio driver’s license or ID to Apple Wallet is the latest example of modernizing the BMV and simplifying processes for Ohioans. We’ve also launched an app for businesses to read Ohio Mobile IDs, enabling them to utilize this new service.”

InnovateOhio and the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) collaborated with Apple to give Ohioans the option to add their mobile driver’s licenses and identification cards to Apple Wallet, which provides a secure and private way for residents to add and present their IDs on iPhone and Apple Watch.

“This most recent enhancement for Ohioans is the latest in a series of BMV innovations launched in collaboration with InnovateOhio,” said Ohio BMV Registrar Charlie Norman. “Since 2019, these modernizations and added conveniences have saved Ohioans over 7 million trips to BMV locations and more than 641,000 hours of standing in line.”

“This marks another milestone in TSA’s efforts to continue providing a secure and seamless screening process at Ohio airports,” TSA’s Ohio Federal Security Director Donald Barker said. “Travelers who want to take advantage of this new capability will find that their mobile Ohio driver’s license and state ID is a convenient option when going through the security process. TSA is committed to expanding use of these technologies to enhance airport security.”

The free age verification app for businesses announced by Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Husted is called Ohio Mobile ID Check. The new app, which is available now, enables businesses to securely and privately accept customers’ mobile IDs in person using an iPhone.

To get started, businesses can download the Ohio Mobile ID Check app in the App Store and follow the steps within.

Businesses can learn more about the Ohio Mobile ID Check app at bmv.ohio.gov/MobileID.

Ohio residents can tap the + button at the top of the screen in Apple Wallet on their iPhone, select “Driver’s license or State ID,” and follow the on-screen instructions to start the set-up and verification process.

To present an Ohio driver’s license or ID in Apple Wallet, residents can simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near the reader. Residents’ devices will then display what information is being requested, and only after authorizing with Face ID or Touch ID is the requested information released from a device. Since the information is shared digitally, users do not need to hand over their iPhone or Apple Watch to present their Ohio driver’s license or state ID in Apple Wallet.

For more information, including access to how-to-use informational videos on Ohio driver’s licenses and state IDs in Apple Wallet, visit bmv.ohio.gov/MobileID.

Apple Wallet provides a convenient, secure way to add and present a driver’s license or state ID using just an iPhone or Apple Watch and uses the privacy and security features that are built into an Apple device to help protect a user’s identity and personal information.