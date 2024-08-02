Local Briefs

Singles Dance is Aug. 11

GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday, Aug. 11. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8-11 p.m. The cover charge is $9. The band will be LOCO. There will be additional food available, a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and instant tickets. Come enjoy a fun evening of dancing. All are welcome, single or couples. You must be 21 years of age. Follow them on Facebook at VFWSunday Bingo. For more information, contact Don Dietrich at 937-423-2664 or Lori Denniston at 937-621-1044.

GHS Class of 1966

GREENVILLE — The GHS Class of 1966 is having its monthly luncheon at Sloopy’s (Russ Road) on Thursday, Aug. 8, 12:30 p.m. Mark your calendar. They meet the second Thursday of each month. Check out their Facebook page for more details and to RSVP. Please invite other classmates that do not have Facebook. Plan to join in on the great conversations, memories, and laughs. Spouses are welcome.

Ansonia BoE meetings

ANSONIA — Ansonia Local School District announces a public hearing to discuss the use of federal Special Education IDEA part B funds, Title I and Title II funds and a public records committee meeting will be held prior to the Board of Education Meeting on Monday, Aug. 12, 6 p.m., in the library. The interested general public is welcome to attend to hear a presentation of the intended use of the funds and to have an opportunity to comment on the proposed district plan. The regular meeting of Ansonia Local School District Board of Education will follow the public hearing. The public is welcome to attend.

FM BoE meeting

PITSBURG — The Franklin Monroe Board of Education will hold a Public Hearing on Federal IDEA B Funds and Title I Funds at 5:15 p.m. in the Music Room (D111) at 8591 Oakes Road on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Following the hearing, the Franklin Monroe Board of Education meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the same location.