State and county prove BRC with tech grant

John Warner (right) accepted the grant funding from Darke County Commissioner Marshall Combs. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Brethren Retirement Community is excited to announce the receipt of a generous technology grant from the Darke County Commissioners and the State of Ohio. This funding has been pivotal in enhancing their technological infrastructure and ensuring a safer, more connected environment for our residents.

The grant has been utilized to acquire state-of-the-art WOW senior-friendly computers, emergency call pendants, additional access points, and a new firewall. These upgrades are part of our ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality of care and convenience for our community members.

New WOW Senior-Friendly Computers: The addition of these user-friendly computers for both the library and internet café ensures that residents have easy access to the internet, communication tools, and digital resources, helping to bridge the digital divide and keep them connected with family and friends.

Emergency Call Pendants: Safety is their utmost priority. The new emergency call pendants provide residents with a reliable and immediate way to alert staff in case of an emergency, enhancing their sense of security and peace of mind.

Additional Access Points: With the installation of new access points, residents will experience improved connectivity and faster internet speeds. This upgrade supports better communication, access to online services, and overall digital engagement within our community.

New Firewall: The implementation of a robust firewall is a critical step in protecting residents’ personal information and ensuring the security of our network. This investment in cybersecurity is vital in today’s digital age.

John Warner, President & CEO of Brethren Retirement Community shares, “We are grateful for the generous contribution we received from the Darke County Commissioners and State of Ohio. This grant helped us purchase cutting edge technology which will be used to improve our resident’s quality of life. So, from all of us at BRC a big thank you to the Darke County Commissioners for thinking of us with this donation.” This grant not only empowers our residents with better technology but also reinforces our mission to provide a safe, supportive, and enriching environment for all who call Brethren Retirement Community home.

Brethren Retirement Community is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing high-quality care and services to seniors since 1902. We offer a range of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of our residents, including Independent Living homes for those seeking an active, maintenance-free lifestyle; Assisted Living apartments for individuals who require daily support; and a specialized Memory Care neighborhood for those with Alzheimer’s and Dementia. Our community also provides Short Term Rehabilitation to aid in recovery after surgery or illness,

Long Term Nursing Care for those needing continuous medical attention, and Respite Care to offer temporary relief for caregivers. Our compassionate and professional staff is committed to ensuring a safe, enriching, and supportive environment for all residents.

For more information on Brethren Retirement Community or to schedule your personal tour, please call Holly Hill at 937-547-7655 or email [email protected].