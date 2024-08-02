Teen sent to SUN Behavioral Columbus

Carly J Markham

GREENVILLE — Carly Markham, 18, of Greenville, was sent to SUN Behavioral Columbus after allegedly began destroying property in a Wayne Lakes residence on July 23.

The original police report advised Markham went into the residence around 12:10 a.m. and began destroying property. The homeowners were unaware of who was in their home and called 9-1-1. Upon Deputies arrival, Markham was still on the property and ultimately was taken into custody where she was cited for burglary, a felony of the second degree.

During their investigation, officers stated Markham seemed confused and didn’t know where she was. On July 23, the court issued bond at $20,000, but the bond was later modified to a personal recognizance bond.

It was modified to a Personal Recognizance so the defendant cam be admitted to SUN Behavioral Columbus. SUB Behavioral focuses on mental health crisis stabilization. It is a 144-bed psychiatric hospital located on the north side of Columbus, and it provides full continuum of specialized care, including inpatient and day hospital services, for those suffering from mental health illness and substance use disorders.

Fifty-six percent of American adults with a mental health illness do not receive treatments, and more than 43 million U.S. adults experience mental illness every years according to the suncolumbus.com website. It also states 27.7 percent of Ohioans reported unmet anxiety and depression treatment needs between Sept. 29, 2021 and October 11, 2021.

Mental health crisis’s are situations where a person’e behaviors or symptoms put them or others are risk of harm, or prevent them from functioning effectively or caring for themselves. Examples include: depression, trauma, eating disorders, alcohol or substance abuse, self-injury, and suicidal thoughts.

In 2021 through 2022, 23 percent of adults, or almost 60 million Americans, experienced a mental health illness in that year. Those numbers continue to grow each year.

Upon release from SUN Behavioral Columbus, Markham is ordered to report to the Darke County Adult Probation Department for continued supervision. Her next court date is Aug. 18, and David Rohrer was appointed to her case.